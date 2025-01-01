Adam Copeland Reveals Shorten Name, Works First Match In Several Months

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) joined forces with Adam Copeland, now known “Cope,” to take on The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) in a heated trios match. The bout took place in FTR’s hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, adding an extra layer of intensity to the showdown.

Jay White got involved by attacking Yuta. The babyfaces hit their finishers to end the match.

This rivalry stems from an attack on FTR by The Death Riders during the December 14th episode of Collision. While FTR confirmed they would be medically cleared to wrestle at Fight for the Fallen on January 1, they hinted that they wouldn’t be entering the match alone. That prediction came true when Copeland made his shocking return at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

At Worlds End, Copeland returned from injury in dramatic fashion, attacking Jon Moxley after he retained the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal 4-way match. Joined by FTR, Copeland’s post-match ambush on The Death Riders set the stage for this week’s trios match.

Copeland had been sidelined due to injury but remained active during his recovery, even working on a film project. He was medically cleared for in-ring action several weeks ago, making his return to AEW programming at the perfect moment to assist FTR.

With tensions escalating between these factions, the clash on Dynamite was another step in what promises to be an explosive rivalry heading into 2025.