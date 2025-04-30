Adam Copeland Reveals Tentative Retirement Age

Adam Coepland believes he will retire after his current contract ends.

The wrestling veteran has been part of some memorable storylines since returning to in ring action in 2020. He’s also dealt with some serious injuries however. With all damage he’s done to his body over the years now catching up, the WWE Hall of Famer knows that he doesn’t have a lot of time left in the squared circle.

The former World Champion was asked how long he sees himself continuing wrestling during an interview with First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo. Replying to it, Cope said that he doesn’t plan to be active much longer:

“I mean, not much longer. The schedules are far better now than they it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery just takes too long now. I’ll have a match and it’ll take me a good week to finally start walking normal.”

Get Out While I Can: Adam Copeland

The AEW star discussed how he feels pretty beat up when he wakes up in the morning and it takes a while for him to start feeling normal. Per Adam Copeland, he’s likely to retire when his current contract ends:

“I’ve realized now, I’m 51 years old, I figure I got till maybe 53, the end of this contract, and then it’s probably time to call it a day and get out while I can still limp away [laughs]. Then lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after,”

The former WWE star will be turning 53 in October 2026. Earlier this year he discussed who would be his ideal opponent for a retirement match. You can check out his remarks on the matter here.