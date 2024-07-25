House of Black Reportedly Staying In AEW Amid Exit Rumors

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King) are not leaving AEW anytime soon despite speculation of their departure.

There have been rumors regarding Malakai Black’s future. It was speculated that he would be jumping ship to WWE. However, that is not the case. PWInsider has reported an update about the House of Black members’ contracts.

While the duration is not known, it has been noted that Matthews has inked a new deal with AEW this past February. On the other hand, Malakai Black’s current deal will keep him with the promotion till 2025. The outlet further refuted the rumors about their departure from AEW.

Buddy Matthews has been away from the AEW programming for quite some time. The Patriarchy attacked Matthews in a backstage segment to pull him from the programming. During his hiatus, Matthews got married to WWE wrestler Rhea Ripley.

The Patriarchy are the newly crowned AEW Trios Champions. The House of Black are set to get a shot as they previously defeated the Bang Bang Gang, who were the champions at the time.

It seems that once Matthews is back, they will go after The Patriarchy. Amid Matthews’ absence, Malakai Black and Brody King are teaming up as a tag team. Earlier this month, they defeated The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) on AEW Rampage.