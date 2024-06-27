Till Death: WWE’s Rhea Ripley & AEW’s Buddy Matthews Are Married

WWE’s Rhea Ripley and AEW’s Buddy Matthews have officially tied the knot after marrying in an all-black ceremony this month. Ripley shared a photo of herself and her new husband on social media, announcing they tied the knot on Sunday, June 23. Forgoing tradition, Mami wore a black wedding dress for the ceremony while Matthews’ garb matched this macabre theme. Ripley posted this photo on Instagram with a caption that reads,

Til death. ? 23.06.24

This huge news unsurprisingly had the wrestling world talking with several wrestlers offering their best wishes. Matt Cardona offered his congrats in the comments section, as did Samantha Irvin. The WWE Raw ring announcer called the situation, “‘perfect”.

Staying on theme, WWE veteran Natalya shared several black heart emojis. The couple’s Instagram post also spawned over 130,000 likes in the first 30 minutes of it being uploaded to the platform. Meanwhile, Ripley’s close friend Dominik Mysterio dropped a few ‘black heart’ emojis to express his approval.

- Advertisement -

Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews

Ripley and Matthews began dating in 2022, which came after the latter’s exit from WWE. In August 2023, the couple shared that they had gotten engaged. This real-life relationship, however, did not stop WWE’s storyline from tying Ripley to her ‘Dom Dom’ Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley is currently out of action after suffering an injury that forced her to relinquish the WWE Women’s World Champion. Interestingly, Buddy Matthews was recently written off TV with an attack by The Patriarchy, and there have been questions as to whether reports of an injury were real or for the storyline. Either way, the couple will have plenty of time to enjoy their honeymoon period after marrying this month.