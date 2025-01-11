Jeff Jarrett Reveals Extent Of Creative Input On His AEW Character

Jeff Jarrett says he has very little creative control in AEW.

The wrestling veteran revealed earlier this year that he has signed a contract extension with the promotion. Jarrett announced that this is his last deal in wrestling as an active competitor. He also expressed his desire to win gold one more time before he retires.

The AEW star appeared on The Bobby Bones Show after this announcement to talk about his career. He discussed things such as being a legacy act, the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and more.

When asked how much control he has over his current role in AEW, Jeff Jarrett claimed that he has ‘no real input’ and he only gives out suggestions every now and then:

“Very little. Very little. That’s a bit of an adjustment, good and bad. I don’t have the responsibility. It is a full-time, non-stop, juggling act. I have little to no real input. A little piece here and there, but for the most part, it’s not my ball to wack.”

Jarrett has declared that he is after singles gold in his last run and that he’ll be going after the AEW title. He competed in a Casino Gauntlet match at the latest episode of Dynamite to earn a shot at the championship but was unsuccessful in his quest.

The 57-year-old was confronted by MJF after this bout who offered to help Double J in his quest. MJF also revealed that Jeff only has a year to fulfil this goal. The Last Outlaw however, refused the offer from the former champion.