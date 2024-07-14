Jim Ross Recovering From Wrist Surgery

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross underwent another surgery this week. The 72-year-old from Norman, Oklahoma announced on Saturday that he’d undergone successful wrist surgery.

Wrist surgery successfully done.

Healing continues. ? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 13, 2024

Ross has battled a series of health issues in recent years, which he’s documented in gory detail on social media. He was recently admitted to the emergency room with difficulty breathing, but went on to call some of the action at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

In addition to his work with AEW, Ross hosts the popular Grilling JR podcast.

SEScoops wishes Jim Ross a speedy recovery and good health.