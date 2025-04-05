Jon Moxley Reflects on Talent Wasting Potential in AEW

Since launching in 2019, AEW has provided more opportuntities for talent to succeed in a major wrestling promotion, though not enough according to Jon Moxley. Speaking to The Knockturnal, Moxley acknowledged that despite their being multiple places for talent to flourish, some talented individual will inevitably “slip through the cracks.”

“It sucks. Not everybody’s gonna make it, right? Everyone does their best to mitigate that and to create as much opportunity for as much success as possible.”

The idea of talent in AEW never seeing their own potential “keeps me up at night,” especially when years go by and they don’t progress in their careers. In the interview, Moxley explained how the issue of people not taking the initiative to advance isn’t a problem confined to pro wrestling alone.

“A lot of people in this world now are waiting for everybody else to tell them who they are and what they can do.”

Moxley knows all about taking the initiative. In 2019, he chose to leave WWE, a high-profile role he’d been working in for years, to take a chance on AEW. After growing frustrated with his stagnant role in WWE, Moxley has become one of AEW’s very top stars and is currently in his latest reign as AEW World Champion.

“First, you have to see it, and you have to see everything that you have inside of you and everything that you’re capable of.”

Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at Dynasty against Swerve Strickland, another man who knows about rising to the occasion. Nevertheless, Moxley remains frustrated that some talent will simply never recognize their true potential in the ring.