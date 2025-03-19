Jon Moxley Drives 11 Hours Through Blizzard to AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley once again proved his unwavering dedication to AEW, enduring an 11-hour drive through a severe blizzard to defend his AEW World Championship against Cope in a brutal Street Fight on AEW Dynamite. The match, which took place in Omaha, Nebraska, was as chaotic as Moxley’s journey, featuring weapons, surprise run-ins, and a dramatic finish.

Moxley Battles Through Blizzard Nyla to Make AEW Dynamite

The central United States has been hammered by Winter Storm Nyla, with blizzard warnings spanning from Colorado to Minnesota. Nebraska, where Dynamite took place, saw treacherous travel conditions, including wind gusts of 50-70 mph and over a foot of snow in some areas. Despite the dangerous weather, Moxley made the grueling trip to ensure he was in the ring for his scheduled title defense.

Mayhem Unfolds in AEW World Title Street Fight

The no-holds-barred showdown between Moxley and Cope delivered a wild brawl that spilled throughout the arena. The two competitors fought in the backstage area, down hallways, and even into the crowd, using a variety of weapons, including a guitar, a trash can, and a kendo stick.

Cope took control at points, delivering a suplex on the floor and hammering Moxley with the remnants of the LED board. The match escalated when Cope attempted to put Moxley through the announce table, only for Moxley to counter with a devastating Paradigm Shift.

Chaos and Interference Define the Final Moments

As the fight continued, Cope introduced a spike into the match, driving it into Moxley’s back. Just as Cope seemed poised for victory, Wheeler Yuta intervened, setting off a chain reaction of outside interference. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC joined in on Moxley’s behalf, but FTR arrived to even the odds. Cope managed to rally, delivering a spear through a table, but interference continued as Marina Shafir attacked Cope, only to be neutralized by Willow Nightingale.

The bout finally ended when Nick Wayne hit his Wayne’s World finisher on Cope, allowing Moxley to lock in a chokehold. Cope fought but ultimately passed out, giving Moxley the victory and keeping the AEW World Championship around his waist.

H/T Wrestling Observer Radio