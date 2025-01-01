Kenny Omega’s AEW Dynamite Return Date Announced

Kenny Omega is officially returning to AEW as a permanent roster member on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement came via a video package aired during this week’s show, confirming Omega’s comeback after a prolonged absence.

Omega made a dramatic return at the Worlds End pay-per-view, following the Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay Championship Finals for the AEW Continental Championship. After the match, Christopher Daniels took the mic, revealing that he was stepping down as an EVP and introducing Omega as his successor. In a symbolic moment, Omega presented Okada with the Continental Title, marking his return to AEW programming.

Omega’s first match back will take place at Wrestle Dynasty, a multi-promotional event at the Tokyo Dome on January 5th, where he is scheduled to face Gabe Kidd. This bout will mark his first in-ring action since December 2023.

Omega had been sidelined for much of the year due to a combination of health issues, including a bout with diverticulitis that required surgery in May. Although he briefly appeared on AEW television that same month, an ambush by a reformed version of The Elite postponed his full-time return even further.

With Omega now back and cleared for action, fans can look forward to the next chapter in his storied AEW career.

'I'm still the best bout machine, I'm still the cleaner…and it's not over'

– Kenny Omega made his return to AEW at Worlds End!



