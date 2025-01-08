Kenny Omega Brings Back Signature Catchphrase After AEW Dynamite

The fun didn’t stop for Kenny Omega after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. Grabbing the mic after the show, Omega said goodbye with his signature ‘bang’ catchphrase.

“And now that we are finally off the air, and finally I am not being attacked by anybody, I can finally say Goodbye and good night bang!”

I couldn't really contain my excitement, but mostly happy I got the signature Kenny sign off in person.



He's still Kenny Omega too. Warms my heart. pic.twitter.com/ZAugY6z6TW — Moo. (@YungMooMooYoung) January 9, 2025

The show in Clarksville, Tennessee marked Omega’s return to Dynamite. During the show, Omega discussed his struggles with diverticulitis, his doubts about returning to the ring, and his determination to prove that he can still be the best.

Omega’s homecoming was interrupted by Don Callis, and Brian Cage, Lance Archer and Kyle Fletcher thwarted the Cleaner’s attempt to get his hands on Callis. Will Ospreay arrived to make the save with a steel chair, leading to a tense face-off between former rivals to end the show.

Omega’s next match will be against Brian Cage on the January 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. With this being Omega’s first match on Dynamite since the November 15, 2023, episode of AEW’s flagship show, fans are excited to see how the Canadian fares in just seven days time.