Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals His One Regret About WrestleMania 38 Match

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed the one regret he has about his WrestleMania 38 encounter.

The Texas Rattlesnake returned to the ring after almost 19 years in 2022. Originally invited as a guest on the KO show, the Attitude Era star ended up having an impromptu match with Kevin Owens. The No Holds Barred match saw Austin defeating the former Universal Champion with a chair shot and a stunner.

The former World Champion talked about this encounter during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. He noted that while he was happy in the moment, he wasn’t able to train as well as he wanted beforehand as WWE did not send a ring to him:

“When I went out there, I think I couldn’t hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did.”

A Little Too Frantic: Steve Austin

According to Steve Austin, he was not sure what he had to offer because of the lack of training before the bout. He compensated by being a little too frantic than he needed to and the WWE Hall of Famer regrets not enjoying his time out there as much as he could have:

“I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. And I wish that I would have.

Steve Austin has not appeared on WWE TV since the WrestleMania 38 encounter. Though a lot of fans have been hoping for his appearance at the Show of Shows this year to help Cody Rhodes in his war against John Cena and The Rock. The wrestling veteran himself has also confirmed that he’ll be in the area during the weekend and has not ruled out a potential appearance at the PPV.