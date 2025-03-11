Tony Khan Announces New Tournament For Dynasty Title Shot

Tony Khan has announced a new tournament leading to a championship opportunity at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV event.

The AEW President took to Twitter late on Tuesday to reveal the brackets for the competition, with the winner receiving a shot at Kenny Omega’s International Championship. The list includes superstars from multiple different countries as well as non-AEW names like CMLL star Hechicero. There is also a wildcard entry who will be facing The Beast Mortos.

The good thing for fans is that they will not have to wait too long to find out who the wildcard entry into the mix is as it’s one of the two matches confirmed to be taking place at this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite:

The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!



4 first round matches on

Dynamite + Collision!

The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, Wed 3/12

Fresno, CA

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite



International Eliminator

1st Round

*WILD CARD* vs @BeastMortos



The formidable Beast Mortos will square off vs a mystery Wild Card opponent in the @AEW International Eliminator 1st Round TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/UygZZs39Hd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

The Rebuilding of Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega returned to AEW after more than a year of inaction at the Worlds End PPV last month. He originally confronted the Continental Classic Champion Kazuchika Okada at the show but later started a feud with the Don Callis Family.

This feud led to The Cleaner’s first PPV match on American soil in over a year at the Revolution PPV this past Sunday. He defeated Konosuke Takeshita at the show to become the new International Champion.

The former IWGP Heavyweight champion will be making an appearance at the Dynamite episode as well and he’s been announced for a promo at the show.