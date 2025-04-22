Kenny Omega Teases Potential AEW Mixed Tag Team Tournament

During a recent live stream on his Twitch channel, AEW star Kenny Omega ignited fan speculation by discussing the potential for a mixed tag team tournament in AEW. Omega revealed that the idea has been circulating backstage.

“I keep hearing every now and then, it’s tossed around, every now and then, in AEW, the ramblings of having a mixed tag matches tournament. I keep hearing the possibility of maybe doing this tournament.”

Omega expressed more interest in the dynamics of mixed tag teams than in traditional singles matches when considering the possibilities of them.

“I’d put more thought into what a tag team would look like rather than what a singles would look like,” he stated.

Omega then named several prominent wrestlers from the Japanese women’s wrestling promotion Stardom as potential dream partners or opponents in the tournament. He highlighted two of his current favorites:

“Someone had said Mayu Iwatani, that would be cool to have her and someone team up. Starlight Kid and someone team up. Those are two of my favorites from Stardom, for sure, right now.”

Omega is a big fan of Joshi (Japanese women’s wrestling). He also mentioned another highly respected name in the Japanese wrestling scene, Chihiro Hashimoto, as someone that could be used.