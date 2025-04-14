Mariah May Breaks Silence on AEW Future with Cryptic Orlando Post

Mariah May has issued her first public comment amid growing speculation about her AEW status.

The British star had been absent from AEW programming since losing the Women’s Championship to Toni Storm at Grand Slam Australia in February 2025. Their feud, which began when May debuted in November 2023 as Storm’s protégé, spanned several major events. After winning the Owen Hart Cup, May turned heel and later captured the title from Storm at All In, only to lose it back in their latest bout.

Despite widespread praise for the storyline, May has not appeared on AEW TV since the loss, prompting questions about her status. With Fightful Select, sources within AEW believe her contract could be set to expire this summer, May has responded with a cryptic message on Instagram, stating:

“You can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.”

The post included a photo tagged in Orlando, Florida—an area closely linked with WWE operations—further fueling discussion about her next move.