Mariah May: Everything You Need To Know About The AEW Star

Mariah May has been a vital part of the AEW roster since she was signed back in November 2023, but who is she really?

May has been in the industry for quite some time, and her early run alongside Toni Storm and then turning on her ‘mentor’ is just a small part of what she has accomplished in the industry.

We’ll be going over all all of the questions that fans are asking about the All Elite Wrestling star and Owen Hart Tournament 2024 winner.

Early Career in Japan

Mariah May’s wrestling career took a significant turn when she ventured into the Japanese wrestling scene. In 2022, she made her debut in Japan with World Wonder Ring Stardom, one of the most prestigious women’s wrestling promotions in the world.

Her debut came at Stardom’s Dream Queendom 2, where she aligned with Mina Shirakawa and former WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside to form the faction known as Club Venus.

May’s time in Stardom was marked by notable achievements and memorable matches. She quickly established herself as a formidable competitor, donning the persona of Sexy Dynamite Princess.

One of her early highlights was participating in the Cinderella Tournament 2023, where she advanced to the second round before being eliminated by Mai Sakurai.

Who is Mariah May’s Husband?

Mariah May is married to British pro wrestling star Danny Duggan. Duggan has appeared for a number of companies in the UK, including PROGRESS, where he was part of the Do Not Resuscitate stable alongside Spike Trivet, Chuck Mambo, William Eaver and Drew Parker.

Mariah May Instagram

Mariah May is quite active on Instagram under the handle @mariahmayx. Her account is a mix of personal insights, professional updates, and glamorous photoshoots.

Is Mariah May Tiffany Stratton?

Mariah May and WWE’s Tiffany Stratton have often been compared by fans due to their similar looks and wrestling styles.

Stratton, addressing these comparisons in an interview with ComicBook Nation, stated: “Just because we have the same coloured hair it does not mean that we look alike or we stealing each other’s gimmicks or styles.

“I get compared to so many other people, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair. Honestly, I think everyone is on their own path, and I think Mariah May is amazing. She’s such a great wrestler, she’s gorgeous.”

Mariah May YouTube

In addition to her wrestling career, Mariah May has a YouTube channel where she shares a variety of content, including vlogs, wrestling insights, fashion tips, and gaming videos.