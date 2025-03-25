Mariah May Is Believed To Be In Contract Year With AEW

WWE has the potential to acquire one of AEW’s top performers, Mariah May, should she choose to sign with them when her current contract expires. This scenario has arisen due to recent reports indicating May’s contract situation within AEW.

Fightful Select has revealed that many within AEW, including staff, wrestlers, and management, believe Mariah May is in a contract year, with her current deal expected to conclude in the summer. The report highlights the unusual nature of such a short-term contract, given the significant push May has received. An insider expressed surprise if option years were not included, as AEW is reportedly keen to retain her regardless of the contract’s specifics.

The awareness of May’s contract status has circulated within AEW, particularly following her acclaimed match against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution, where she lost the AEW Women’s World Title. This increased scrutiny on her contract underscores her rising prominence within the company and the industry.

Prior to her AEW tenure, Mariah May’s career saw significant growth, notably during her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan, where she joined the “Club Venus” faction. Her participation in events like the 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 demonstrated her burgeoning talent and international appeal, contributing to her growing reputation.

May’s ascent continued with her signing to AEW in late 2023. She made an immediate impact, securing victories and winning the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, culminating in her AEW Women’s World Championship win against Toni Storm at AEW All In London. This impressive trajectory has made her a highly sought-after talent, potentially attracting WWE’s attention.