Mariah May Made It Clear She Wasn’t Going To Re-Sign With AEW

Despite AEW’s internal belief that Mariah May is likely WWE-bound upon her contract’s expiration this year, recent information suggests her departure might not be imminent. Fightful initially reported a potential summer exit, but PWInsider.com contradicts this, stating May has “significant time” left on her deal, possibly extending into November or beyond.

This timeline shift means fans expecting a departure in the next few months should adjust their expectations. Since her AEW debut in November 2023, May has emerged as a significant breakout star. Her initial storyline portrayed her as the ultimate fan of Toni Storm. May integrated herself into Storm’s world before a dramatic betrayal.

This long-term storyline reached its climax just months ago at AEW Revolution 2025, where Storm defeated May in a brutal and bloody encounter to retain her Women’s Title. May has been absent from AEW programming since then.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that May “made it clear” she was not planning to re-sign, and AEW booked her third match with Storm as a blow-off shortly after their second match in Australia for that reason. May has yet to comment publicly on her situation.