Rapper Master P Coming to AEW Dynamite

The April 23, edition of AEW Dynamite will come to New Orleans with a special guest planned for the show. On X, Master P shared that he will be inside the Lakefront Arena to catch the action live. This post caught the attention of AEW’s account as they made clear that they will be keeping an eye on Master P at the show.

This won’t be Master P’s first foray into the world of pro wrestling. In June 1999, Master P appeared on WCW Monday Nitro and revealed his faction, the No Limit Soldiers. Named after his Master P’s No Limit Records, the group was packaged as faces but struggled to connect with WCW’s mostly southern audience. The group fueded with the West Texas Rednecks before disbanding in September.

Now, Master P is back in pro wrestling and fans will have to wait and see what he has in store for tonight’s show. Whether he gets involved in the action or merely enjoys the show from the crowd, Master P’s electrifying presence is coming to AEW.