Mercedes Moné Shares Illness Struggles The Day of AEW Worlds End

Mercedes Moné successfully retained her AEW TBS Championship at Worlds End, but Kris Statlander wasn’t the CEO’s only battle on the night. In the latest edition of her Moné Mag newsletter, Mercedes shared that in the days running up to the show, she was dealing with exhaustion and “the lingering effects of a relentless illness.”

The day of the show, Moné felt even worse, raising questions backstage as to whether she’d be able to compete.

“I reached out to my doctor for advice on managing my illness, and on the day of the event, I was terrified about how I would make it through the show.”

Moné was seen to by her Boston’s Vital Care team, who provided her with an IV bag before she made it to the arena. Thankfully, Moné was able to make it through the match, which she chalked up to her own adrenaline as well as “renewed energy” from Statlander.

Despite her illness, Moné and Statlander delivered a show-stealing performance. At nearly 25 minutes, the match became the longest women’s match in AEW history, breaking the previous record set by the same pair at Full Gear 2024. Once again, Moné emerged victorious.

The year 2024 was a monumental one for Mercedes Mone. Within just 12 months, she joined AEW and became a double champion, cementing her legacy in professional wrestling. As The CEO continues to reign as TBS Champion, fans eagerly anticipate what she will achieve in 2025.