Mercedes Moné on Her Divorce: “I’m Just Ready To Be Free”

AEW star Mercedes Moné is speaking about her divorce for the first time.

Moné actively communicates with her fans on social media and via her official newsletter. In a has new video on her YouTube channel, the AEW TBS Champion shares the details about why she and Sarath Tan are separating.

“Tomorrow finally, after a long, long time, I’ll be finally signing my divorce papers.” “I’m excited, happy and for me.. I’m just ready to be free. I’m ready to be free of not being afraid. For long, i’ve kept this secret because of how fast life has been going… I just didn’t want the outside world to judge or say anything, especially during a time while all of this is happeninG”

She credits Sarath with saving her life and being an incredible guy that she’s so thankful for.

“Sarath, my ex-husband now, we had such a great relationship, and he’s such an amazing, incredible guy, that I’m so thankful for, he’s another person that changed and saved my life.”

She’s excited to be free and to say that she’s finally getting a divorce. She recalls being asked about her marriage regularly during interviews and not knowing how to handle the subject. They had been separated for a long time, around December 2020. He moved out the following month while she was shooting The Mandalorian while trying to get into the main event of WrestleMania that year, so she was extra-concerned about her privacy at that time. Now, it’s time for her to begin the next chapter of her life.