Mercedes Moné Among AEW Stars Injured at Revolution 2025

Several AEW stars sustained injuries during the physically intense AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event, with medical evaluations ongoing for key performers. Mercedes Moné confirmed she suffered a bruised larynx during her match against Momo Watanabe.

The injury occurred when Watanabe’s kick landed directly to Moné’s throat. Despite the setback, Moné managed to complete the bout.

Momo Watanabe was seen exiting the arena on crutches, raising concerns over a potential ankle injury. While the exact nature of her injury remains unclear, early indications suggest it may have occurred during a high-impact moment in the match.

Swerve Strickland reportedly ruptured his eardrum during his match with Ricochet. He was still able to appear in the show’s final segment alongside Jon Moxley, demonstrating resilience despite the injury.

Will Ospreay may also be dealing with a potential hip injury following his Steel Cage Match with Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay was seen limping backstage after landing awkwardly on his hip, prompting further evaluation from AEW’s medical team.

AEW has confirmed that its medical staff is actively monitoring the health of all affected wrestlers. While several performers are dealing with physical wear and tear, no critical or long-term injuries have been reported at this time.