Mandy Rose Praises Mercedes Mone For Getting Creative Control In AEW

Mandy Rose and Mercedes Mone share plenty in common as the two former WWE stars have found their own success outside of the company, but in different manners.

Rose happened to fired from WWE due to her selling provactive content behind a paywall. Mone, on the other hand, walked out of the company due to creative differences.

- Advertisement -

Speaking with TMZ Sports last month, Mone revealed that she now has creative contral while in AEW, but does work closely with Tony Khan in developng stories and ideas.

As it stands now, Mone is the top heel in the women’s division and has two titles to hold in the TBS Women’s Championship and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. She’s now finding herself in a budding feud with the returning Britt Baker, but may have some added allies as she’s formed a friendship with The Elite.

RELATED: Mercedes Mone Explains Shane McMahon Airport Meetup

- Advertisement -

Mandy Rose Is Happy For Mercedes Mone

Rose was a recent guest on the “Speaking Alphas” podcast and said that the creative aspect was always a big sticking point for Mone while she was Sasha Banks. She commended her former colleague for getting what she wanted in AEW.

“I remember in WWE, like, if she wasn’t happy with something, it was hard for her to be able to speak out about it because certain circumstances and people really weren’t going to change it. Then it was useless to even speak out cause you’re just wasting your breath. So I think that’s cool that she does have all of that creative control.”

Rose hasn’t competed in the ring since getting fired from WWE at the end of 2022, but she was one of the hottest acts for NXT as the leader for Toxic Attraction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

H/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: Heartfelt Confession: Mandy Rose Reveals What She Misses About Pro Wrestling