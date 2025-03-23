Mercedes Moné Opens Up About Panic Attacks, Backstage Pressure, and Her Unbeaten AEW Streak

Mercedes Moné, one of the most dynamic and decorated stars in pro wrestling today, recently opened up about the mental toll of her success—revealing a panic attack she suffered before a major match and sharing details about the immense pressure she faces on a regular basis. Since transitioning from WWE to AEW in March 2024, Moné has remained undefeated, winning championships across multiple promotions, but behind the scenes, the journey has tested her limits both physically and emotionally.

Panic Attack Before Tokyo Dome Match: “Making History Was the Last Thing on My Mind”

In January 2025, Moné made her debut at the legendary Tokyo Dome during Wrestle Dynasty, where she faced Mina Shirakawa in a high-stakes match for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship. Moné emerged victorious, adding the title to her growing collection that already included the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

However, in her Mone Mag newsletter, she revealed that hours before the match, she was battling something far more personal—a full-blown panic attack brought on by the gravity of the moment.

“One of the lines Advocate Kev says to Team-Moné on our various trips is: ‘We’re gonna make history…AGAIN!’ Though I have nerves and butterflies for all my big matches, my match at the Tokyo Dome against Mina was somehow different. From the moment I landed in Japan, where I actually bawled my eyes out with both disbelief and gratitude, to the morning of the event, where I had an actual panic attack, making history was the last thing on my mind.”

Feeling the Weight of Expectations

In the same piece, Moné described the emotional conflict she felt leading up to the event. While proud and excited to perform at such an iconic venue, she also felt an overwhelming responsibility not to disappoint the many people counting on her—including fans, promoters, and the future generation of female wrestlers.

“Along with the rich wrestling history, I feel as though, in some strange way, Japan, like Mexico, is another home. Yet, for all my joy, I was likewise petrified. I didn’t want to let the promoters down. I didn’t want to let the fans down. I didn’t want to let Mina down. I especially, and as always, didn’t want to let the women wrestlers of today AND tomorrow down.”

AEW Dominance: 8-0 and Counting

Since joining AEW in March 2024, Moné has carved out a dominant path, remaining undefeated in singles competition. She successfully defended her titles against some of the top names in the industry, including Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and most recently, Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution 2025.

That match in particular tested her resilience. After being caught off guard by a stiff kick early in the bout, Moné revealed that she experienced a rush of panic mid-match, but managed to center herself and pull through for another successful title defense.

Next Stop: Athena at AEW Dynasty 2025

Up next, Moné is scheduled to defend her AEW TBS Championship against Athena at AEW Dynasty 2025—a bout that fans and analysts alike see as her toughest test yet. With her undefeated streak on the line and growing pressure to continue delivering standout performances, all eyes will be on Moné to see if she can continue her reign.

Backstage Friction and Mental Strain

Behind the curtain, things haven’t been much easier. Reports have surfaced of ongoing backstage tension between Moné and AEW veterans like Britt Baker and Saraya, stemming from perceptions of favoritism and special treatment. The rumored friction has added another layer of mental stress to Moné’s already high-pressure environment.

In a Hot 97 interview, Moné also opened up about how fan criticism—especially stemming from her WWE departure—sparked a period of depression and self-doubt.

“That definitely set me on a spiral of depression, because wrestling has always been my biggest dream and I’ve always wanted to be the greatest at it. So to hear any kind of noise that people might not think you’re safe… it wasn’t even the boys in the back, it was the fans thinking you’re not safe.”

A Bigger Picture: Mental Health in Wrestling

Moné’s openness comes at a time when the topic of mental health in professional wrestling is gaining more visibility. Just recently, Drew McIntyre reignited a war of words with CM Punk by referencing a now-legendary 2011 tweet from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson criticizing Punk’s drawing power. McIntyre tweeted:

“14 years on and still relevant. Cry more you b**** Punk. I’ll see you down the line.” – Drew McIntyre, March 4, 2025

That kind of public mudslinging is indicative of how personal and high-stress the wrestling business can become—especially when fame, legacy, and expectations collide. Moné’s story provides a counterbalance to the bravado, offering a raw and honest look at what it truly takes to thrive under the spotlight.