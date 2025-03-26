Mina Shirakawa Announces She’s Joining AEW

Mina Shirakawa has officially announced her departure from STARDOM, effective March 31, 2025, to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In a press conference held on March 26, Shirakawa stated her intention to challenge herself on the global stage, a goal she has pursued since her wrestling debut.

She emphasized her desire to showcase the skills and wrestling techniques she developed in Japan to an international audience.

“Mina Shirakawa will be joining AEW. This will be a challenge to the world, which has been my goal since my debut. I think that the fact that I am holding this press conference shows that AEW has high expectations of me, so I would like to show all of the skills and wrestling I have cultivated in Japan at STARDOM overseas with all my might and continue to pursue my dreams.”

Shirakawa began her tenure with STARDOM in 2020, achieving notable success by securing titles such as the Wonder of Stardom and Goddesses of Stardom Championships.

Her appearances in AEW have included involvement in the Toni Storm-Mariah May storyline and a challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

With this move, Shirakawa aims to further her wrestling career by competing against a diverse range of talent on a global platform.