MJF Assists Hurt Syndicate in AEW Tag Title Win at Dynasty

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Dynasty saw The Hurt Syndicate — Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin — successfully defend their titles against Big Bill and Bryan Keith, aided by a surprise assist from MJF.

The match, held at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, began with the challengers coming out strong. Keith and Bill controlled early momentum until Shelton Benjamin landed a head kick on Bill, followed by a series of double-team attacks from the champions. Big Bill later regained control with a hot tag, delivering a splash and side slam before dropping Benjamin with a big boot.

As Lashley and Bill brawled outside the ring, MJF appeared at ringside and struck Big Bill with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. The interference allowed Lashley to Spear Bill, leaving Bryan Keith isolated in the ring. Benjamin followed up with a German Suplex and Spear before pinning Keith for the win.

We hurt people!!! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) April 7, 2025

MJF’s involvement added another layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding his potential alliance with The Hurt Syndicate. Despite multiple objections from Lashley and Benjamin, MVP has continued to engage in talks with MJF, drawing on a relationship that dates back to their days in Major League Wrestling in 2018.

While Lashley and Benjamin have resisted bringing MJF into the group, his actions at Dynasty may signal a shift in that dynamic moving forward.