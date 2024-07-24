MJF: CM Punk Was A Mentor For Me Through Hate

MJF has some choice words to describe his mentor CM Punk.

The current AEW International Champion’s rivalry with the Straight Edge Star remains one of the most memorable feuds in the history of Tony Khan’s promotion to date.

Due to the abrupt end of Punk’s AEW run, the Salt of The Earth never got a proper closure on their feud. He still seems to have learned a lot from the wrestling veteran, to the point where he considers Punk a mentor of his.

The former world champion recently had an interview with Casual Conversations podcast. During a segment on the show, he was asked to describe certain superstars.

The name of Cody Rhodes came up first, who MJF described as a mentor. When asked about CM Punk, the scumbag explained that he was also a mentor, but in a completely opposite way:

“I think I would use the word mentor through hate. So I was mentored by probably two of the most intelligent guys in the business. One was through love and one was through hate.” – MJF via Casual Conversations

The History of MJF and CM Punk

MJF started a feud with CM Punk in late 2021, only a few months after Punk’s debut for the company in August. They first encountered each other as opponents in a six-man tag team match at the December 22, 2021 episode of Dynamite.

The two would continue this rivalry for the next few months, leading to some of the most entertaining and memorable promo battles in the history of pro wrestling.

They had two singles matches during this rivalry. MJF won the first one at the February 2, 2022 episode of Dynamite with help from Wardlow. CM Punk would then get his win back at the 2022 Revolution PPV on March 6, when Wardlow turned on Maxwell.

Punk would move on a world title feud with the then-champion Adam Page after this, leading to him winning the AEW title at Double or Nothing in May. He was forced to take a hiatus from the company only 5 days after due to a foot injury.

The rest of Punk’s AEW run was bogged down by injuries and backstage drama. As a result, MJF would never get the chance to renew this rivalry before the former AEW star’s departure in September 2023.