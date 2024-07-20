MJF Heading to CMLL After “Easiest Match of My Life” with Will Ospreay

MJF will bring his newly won AEW International Championship to CMLL on August 2, after what he has called an easy victory over former champion Will Ospreay. During the latest episode of CMLL, MJF was seen in a bathtub and spoke about his hour-long war during this week’s Dynamite.

MJF bragged that his showdown with Ospreay was the “easiest match of my life” and was proud that he, unlike Ospreay, had a killer instinct (referring to Ospreay hesitating to use the Tiger Driver 91.) MJF then confirmed that he will be defending the International Title against those “masked morons in Mexico” on August 2, at the Arena Mexico.

¡MJF apostará el Campeonato Internacional de AEW en La Catedral de la Lucha Libre!



Arena México

Viernes 2 de agosto '24

8:30 p.m.

Despite calling it an easy victory, MJF required an oxygen mask after his 59:58 showdown with Ospreay, a match that saw more in-ring action than all of WWE RAW. Despite this, the AEW International Champion is firmly back to his heel roots and plans to show the world what kind of champion he is this August when he makes his debut for CMLL.