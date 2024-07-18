AEW Dynamite Saw More Wrestling In One Match Than All Of WWE RAW

The 250th episode of AEW Dynamite saw plenty of in-ring action and one more would surpass all the wrestling fans saw on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The match in question saw MJF win the International Championship from Will Ospreay in a one-hour epic between the two talented wrestlers. This match not only ends Ospreay’s title reign at 52 days but marks MJF’s first championship since returning at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

This one match from Dynamite had more wrestling than the entirety of Monday Night Raw, according to stats from Cagematch as pointed out by Drainmaker on Twitter. From bell to bell, the July 16, edition of RAW saw 48 minutes and 52 seconds of wrestling, over eleven minutes less than the MJF-Ospreay showdown.

AEW is often considered to be a more wrestling-centric promotion when compared to WWE, and stats like these suggest that to be the case. In total, the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite had 80 minutes and 50 seconds of bell-to-bell action, over half an hour more than WWE’s flagship show.

