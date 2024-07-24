NBA Opts for $1.8 Billion Amazon Prime Video Bid Over Warner Bros. Discovery

In a significant shift in sports broadcasting, the NBA has chosen Amazon Prime Video over Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for its long-term media rights deal. Despite WBD’s attempt to match Amazon’s impressive $1.8 billion per year offer, the NBA selected Amazon to help maximize the reach and accessibility of its games.

An official statement from the NBA reads, “Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video’s offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon.”

- Advertisement -

The NBA’s new arrangement with Amazon is designed to enhance the fan experience by complementing the existing broadcast, cable, and streaming packages under Disney and NBCUniversal arrangements. The league emphasized that all three partners have committed substantial resources to promote the NBA and improve fan engagement.

Expressing gratitude towards their previous partner, the NBA stated, “We are grateful to Turner Sports for its award-winning coverage of the NBA and look forward to another season of the NBA on TNT.”

What This Means For AEW

This move has broader implications beyond the NBA. Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also the media rights partner for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is in the late stages of negotiating a new deal with the wrestling promotion. With the NBA deal off the table, WBD frees up substantial resources, which could be advantageous for AEW and the terms of their next media rights deal. Stay tuned to SEScoops for further updates on AEW’s next TV deal.