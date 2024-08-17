Positive Update on Adam Cole Amid Injury Hiatus

AEW wrestler Adam Cole is likely to be back soon as an encouraging update has emerged on his recovery.

Fightful Select reported that Adam Cole was backstage at the August 14 edition of AEW Dynamite. Cole was taken off the road as traveling was slowing down his recovery but his backstage presence was a positive sign towards his return to the programming.

Another promising sign of his comeback is that there is a word backstage that we will resume his training in the ring as soon as next week.

Adam Cole last competed in the ring on September 3 last year following which he sustained an ankle injury. It took place in the final moments of the AEW Grand Slam last year when he landed awkwardly after he jumped from the entrance ramp. This also impacted the storylines he was involved.

A month following the injury Cole provided an update on social media. He thanked fans who showed him support while he recuperated with the injury. A few months back at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Cole was involved in a segment with MJF. ‘The Salt of The Earth’ made his comeback to TV and confronted Cole. Fans speculated that a match would be happening soon. It is not confirmed yet whether the match will take place but it’s is likely to happen once Cole returns to action.