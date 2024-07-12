Reason Why Samoa Joe Was Written Off AEW TV On 7/10 Dynamite

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Samoa Joe on AEW programming for the foreseeable future, but there’s a very good reason for that.

During the July 10, edition of AEW Dynamite, Joe faced Chris Jericho in a ‘Stampede Street Fight.’ Jericho’s use of a forklift would result in Joe no longer being able to compete and the match was called off with the Learning Tree being declared the winner. Joe was seen being taken away in an ambulance later in the show.

Big Bill, Bryan Keith & the FTW Champion 'The Learning Tree' Chris Jericho look ominously as the ambulance with Samoa Joe inside drives away.



With this attack, Samoa Joe has been written off TV but there’s a very good reason for that. This attack will give the former AEW World Champion the necessary time off to film Twisted Metal’s second season, PW Insider reports. Filming will start later this month and last until October. However it’s reported that there will be breaks during shooting meaning Joe may return before the October date.

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal is based on the popular vehicular combat video game series of the same name and premiered in July 2023. Joe plays series favorite Sweet Tooth, while Will Arnett (Bojack Horseman, The LEGO Batman Movie) provides the voice of the character.

WWE Auditions

Samoa Joe is the only pro-wrestler attached to the show but that was nearly not the case. WWE’s very own Omos, Cedric Alexander, and Apollo Crews auditioned for the role of Axel in the show, PW Insider reports. Axel made his game debut in Twisted Metal 2. The show is moving ahead without any WWE talent being cast for the role.