Ric Flair: No Return To The Ring Ever!

Ric Flair has reassured fans that he has no intention of stepping back into the wrestling ring for another match. While recently appearing on the Five Star Podcast, Flair was asked whether he thought he could still compete in a match. His confident response—“Hell yeah, I do”—sparked speculation about a possible return.

The comments caught the attention of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, who jokingly questioned people wanting to see him hit his finishing move, the Tsunami, on Flair, implying it could be life-threatening for the wrestling legend. In response, Flair took to social media to put the rumors to rest and clarify his stance:

“No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. Bronson Reed Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day!”

Flair wrestled his final match on July 31, 2022, teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The bout, promoted as Flair’s retirement match, drew concern from fans due to his age and his health condition, which includes having a pacemaker.

Flair’s performance in the match appeared hindered at times, and he later attributed his struggles to dehydration caused by his strict diet and weight management during training. Despite his confidence in his current health and conditioning, Flair has made it clear that his days in the squared circle are over.