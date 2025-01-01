Ricochet Turns Heel, Brutally Attacks Swerve Strickland With Scissors

Ricochet cemented his heel turn in dramatic fashion on AEW Dynamite, intervening violently during a triple threat match between Swerve Strickland, Roderick Strong, and Jay White. Emerging through the crowd, Ricochet shockingly struck Strickland in the head with golden scissors, setting the stage for White to secure victory over Strong with his finisher. As a result of the win, White earned the coveted #1 spot in next week’s Casino Battle Royale.

The aftermath was even more shocking. A bloodied Strickland crawled around ringside as Ricochet, clad in a suit and glasses, stared him down coldly. Ricochet dragged Strickland into the ring and continued his vicious assault until members of the Undisputed Kingdom stormed in to chase him off.

This heated moment followed the events of the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, where Ricochet faced Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic League Semifinal. After Okada defeated Ricochet, Strickland appeared on the stage to taunt him. Strickland mocked Ricochet’s confidence, claiming he would “blow it” and that he was all talk since joining AEW. Escalating the insult, Strickland handed out toilet paper to fans, calling it the “best way to clean up a mess.”

The tension between Ricochet and Strickland has now exploded into outright hostility, leaving AEW fans eager to see what’s next for the bitter rivals.