Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Are Training For Return To Action

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently revealed that he and his wife, Tay Melo are training to make their comeback.

Taking to his X account, Sammy Guevara praised his wife. He also informed fans that he and Tay Melo are training for their impending returns. It was last year in November that the couple was blessed with a baby girl and Guevara has revealed that Tay has been working hard while also being a great mom and wife. Here is what he wrote:

“Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job.

We are both training for our comebacks and I wish yall could see how much work she puts in. Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife!

She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return”

Sammy Guevara was suspended from AEW

The former TNT Champion has been away from the promotion for quite some time after being suspended. During the February 16 edition of AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy suffered a broken nose during a No DQ match with Sammy Guevara. It was also noted that during the match, Hardy also suffered a concussion. However, Guevara didn’t follow the concussion protocol, and ‘The Spanish God’ performed his finisher.

His last match took place the following week when he endured a loss against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Collision before getting suspended by AEW. Meanwhile, Tay has not competed in the ring since March earlier this year.