Saraya Calls Toni Storm One Of The Best Characters Of All Time

Even during her time away from in-ring competition, Saraya remains a dedicated observer of AEW, particularly impressed by the compelling character work of AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Saraya specifically praised Storm’s significant growth as a performer and the marked progression she has demonstrated in her in-ring abilities.

“She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites all together right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago… when she was scared to pick up a microphone. Once you have a character and something that you’re enjoying in wrestling, you wanna put a hundred percent of your mind, body, and soul into it. And she’s doing it. And she’s so humble about it and I love that for her. She’s just like, ‘I hope I’m doing a good job.’ I’m like, ‘Babe, you are smashing it! You are the best thing in wrestling right now.’”

Saraya has been absent from AEW television since October 2024, her last victory occurring against Nyla Rose on an August 2024 episode of AEW Rampage. Meanwhile, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm is preparing for her next title defense against Megan Bayne at the upcoming AEW Dynasty event next month.