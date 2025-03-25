Saraya Opens Up on Childhood Abuse, Public Shame, and Rebuilding Herself

Saraya’s new memoir Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives isn’t just a wrestling biography—it’s a raw and unfiltered look into the trauma, scandal, and survival that have defined her life beyond the ring.

In a deeply emotional interview on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Saraya revealed that the most painful chapter to write was the one about her childhood abuse.

“It’s childhood abuse… it’s really rough to talk about,” she admitted.

She and her brother only began to discuss their shared trauma a few years ago, and she included those conversations in the book to both validate their experiences and give strength to others going through the same.

“I’m not one to be very open about my trauma,” she said. “But I wanted to make sure people understand why I am the way I am.” She added that her goal was never to be pitied: “I’m not a victim… I want people to be proud that I got through it.”

The book’s creation was no easy feat. Saraya scrapped an early draft that “didn’t sound like me” and rewrote it from scratch. The result is an intensely personal memoir that doesn’t shy away from the scandals that once consumed her, including a leaked sex tape and career-threatening injuries.

“I released my diary onto the world,” she said. “I want readers to walk away inspired.”

Hell in Boots captures a full-circle moment: from a broken, silenced figure to someone in full control of her story.