Saraya: I’m Coming To The End Very Soon

Saraya has been absent from AEW television since October 2024, but when she does return to television, the AEW star plans to continue to give back to the industry.

Saraya has previously stated that her AEW contract will expire in September. Her most recent victory was against Nyla Rose on an August 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Saraya addressed her current absence and future plans. The former AEW Women’s Champion admitted she doesn’t have much longer in the ring.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub,” Saraya said. “I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top,” she said.

Saraya’s book is scheduled for release on March 25th. The timeline for her return to television remains uncertain.