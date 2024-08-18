Saraya May Not Wrestle at AEW All In London 2024

On the August 16th episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya appeared alongside Harley Cameron, reflecting on her journey and expressing frustration over not being scheduled for AEW All In.

This led to an in-ring confrontation with current AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. The two exchanged heated words, and Storm eventually agreed to defend her title against Saraya on the August 21st episode of AEW Dynamite in Wales ahead of All In at Wembley Stadium.

- Advertisement -

What This Means for Saraya and AEW All In

The outcome of the match between Saraya and Toni Storm on Dynamite could have significant implications for AEW All In London.

While Saraya is determined to reclaim the title she once held, there is a very strong possibility that she may not be part of the All In card if she fails to capture the championship.

Toni Storm is already slated to defend her title at AEW All In against Mariah May, which leaves Saraya’s status uncertain, and there is absolutely zero chance that Toni is losing this match against Saraya on Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

AEW All In 2023

Saraya winning the AEW Women’s Championship was a major part of the first All In show, with the former WWE Divas Champion beating Hikaru Shida (c), Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Toni Storm in a four way match.

The former Paige would then celebrate with her family in the ring after the match, so she has already had her big moment at Wembley, but it will sting if she is not able to get onto the card this year.

What COULD happen is a match between Saraya and Harley Cameron, with AEW having the chance to have Harley turn on her friend this week on Dynamite.