Saraya Opens Up About AEW Debut and Potential WWE Return: ‘I Still Have Stuff Left in the Tank’

Saraya reflects on her emotional AEW debut, candidly admits she wasn’t fully prepared for her first match back after five years, and shares plans to train for a stronger return.

Saraya is far from finished with professional wrestling—and she wants the world to know it. In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm for Muscle Memory, the multi-time women’s world champion opened up about her AEW debut and the overwhelming reaction she received that night (AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, September 21, 2022).

“I was really nervous before walking out,” Saraya recalled. “I thought people might not care, but when I got out there, it was one of the loudest pops I’ve ever heard—not just for me, but in general. It was magical. That moment reminded me why I love wrestling so much.”

Despite the emotional high, Saraya admitted her return match wasn’t everything she hoped it would be. After five years away from the ring, the preparation didn’t fully match the pressure.

“I’ll be honest—I wasn’t fully prepared for my first match back,” she said. “Even though I trained a little, it wasn’t enough to feel 100% confident. But I gave it everything I had because I wanted to prove to myself and everyone else that I could still do it.”

Now, with more experience under her belt and a better understanding of her physical limits, she’s eyeing the next chapter—one that could include a more serious return to the ring.

“If I wrestle again, I’ll take this year to train properly and come back stronger,” Saraya said. “I know what my body can handle now, and I want to make sure I’m in the best shape possible.”

As speculation grows about potential dream matches against current stars like Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley, Saraya isn’t closing any doors—especially when it comes to WWE.

“I haven’t spoken to WWE about coming back, but I love that place—it’s where I grew up,” she shared. “They supported me through everything when they could have fired me. Now that I’m a free agent, I feel comfortable showing my love for everyone—AEW, WWE—I’ve had the best wrestling career I could ask for.”

Whether her next match happens in AEW, WWE, or elsewhere, Saraya makes one thing clear: her journey isn’t over.