Saraya Sparks WWE Return Speculation Amid AEW Hiatus

Saraya parted ways with WWE in 2022 after her contract was not renewed and joined AEW shortly after. Now, months after Saraya’s most recent match in an ‘All-Elite’ ring, the former Champion has WWE and her tenure with the promotion on her mind.

Taking to X, Saraya shared “Tear the stars out from the sky,” which fans will recognize as being a line from her WWE theme song. In the comments, several fans hoped that this was the tease of a WWE comeback. One fan encouraged Saraya to “Please return home” while another asked Saraya to “Please come back” and added that “we miss our scream queen.” One fan even suggested that the line about tearing stars could be Saraya’s way of teasing a feud with one of WWE’s biggest stars of the day: Rhea Ripley.

Tear the stars out from the sky — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 25, 2025

Saraya hasn’t wrestled for AEW since October 2024 when she was unsuccessful in a Women’s World Championship four-way contest. During a recent edition of the B4 The Bell podcast, Saraya addressed her absence from programming.

“I just don’t think there’s room for me right now. Everyone in AEW is doing amazing and killing it, and why would they try to squeeze me in.”

Whether Saraya’s post is merely a nostalgic nod to her past or the sign of something big, the British star continues to have the attention of fans, even amid her absence from the ring. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Saraya and her next move in the wrestling business.