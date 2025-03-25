Saraya’s AEW Future in Doubt: ‘Things Have Changed Drastically’

Wrestling star Saraya may be preparing to close her AEW chapter. In a revealing interview on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE Divas Champion hinted that her time with All Elite Wrestling could be coming to an end.

While discussing the long-anticipated dream match with Mercedes Moné, Saraya surprised fans with a sobering admission.

“Unfortunately, I may not be there to be able to do that with her,” she said. “Things have changed drastically in the past four or five months.”

That shift is reflected in the timing of her just-released memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, which chronicles her rollercoaster journey through fame, trauma, scandal, and reinvention.

“It was almost like the perfect time to drop this book,” she said. “I’m about to start a whole new life.”

With a new podcast (Rule Breaking) and her first Hollywood role already lined up, Saraya appears poised for a post-AEW evolution.

“There’s just a lot of other stuff that’s going on that I can’t talk about,” she teased, “but my life is definitely going to change this next year.”

If this is indeed the end of her AEW run, Saraya leaves behind a legacy of resilience and reinvention. And with Hell in Boots now available, she’s finally telling her story on her own terms.