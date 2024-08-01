Shane McMahon Gives Statement, Shares What He & Tony Khan Discussed

Shane McMahon has given a statement on his meeting with Tony Khan after the pair were spotted together in a meeting in Arlington, Texas. It has been reported that the pair met to discuss possibilities moving forward and that Khan has been open to speaking with McMahon for some time.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray delivered a statement from Shane on the meeting:

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”

- Advertisement -

A photo of Shane and Khan have been shared online. On Twitter, AEW TBS Champion/NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone took credit for the viral image.

lol I took that pic

?#AEW — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 31, 2024

Shane McMahon And AEW

It was claimed by Conrad Thompson earlier this year that McMahon had spoken to some in AEW about the possibility of joining Tony Khan’s first promotion. It was later clarified that Shane was not making a formal pitch to join AEW and was simply stating that it would be an interesting moment in wrestling. Tony Khan has said he has a lot of respect for Shane and appreciates his work as both an in-ring performer and an executive.

McMahon hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 39 when he made a surprise appearance for an impromptu match against The Miz. This was McMahon’s return match to WWE after being fired the previous year for reportedly causing backstage chaos at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

- Advertisement -

Could Shane McMahon be All-Elite after all? Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on this developing story.