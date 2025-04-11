Shelton Benjamin Talks AEW Contract, Hurt Syndicate Adding Another Member

Shelton Benjamin plans to be hurting people in AEW for years to come.

Since his arrival to AEW in October 2024, the decorated veteran has shown he’s still able to compete at the highest level. He quickly aligned with MVP and Bobby Lashley, rebooting the Hurt Business as the Hurt Syndicate. During an appearance on Huge Pop Radio, Benjamin revealed that his deal with AEW is for three years.

This week on Dynamite, Benjamin voted “thumbs down” and helped block Maxwell Jacob Friedman from joining the faction. When asked on Huge Pop if we’ll see Hurt Business-alum Cedric Alexander join them in AEW, he coyly replied, “If I were a betting man…” before cutting himself off without saying too much.

Benjamin and Lashley are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. Their most recent defense came this past weekend at AEW Dynasty, with a victory over Chris Jericho’s associates, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

He’ll be 50 years old this summer, but Shelton Benjamin is still impressing crowds and pushing wrestlers born in this century to their limits.