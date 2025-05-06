Shelton Benjamin: Hulk Hogan Lost Me After Dud ‘Apology’

Hulk Hogan remains a controversial figure in wrestling, with many fans unwilling to forgive the Hulkster for his racist comments and other controversies. Taking to X, Shelton Benjamin recently shared the exact moment when Hogan ‘lost’ the Gold Standard.

Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your “don’t get caught” …or as you would call it “apology” speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & pic.twitter.com/4ccA4I9Qef — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 6, 2025

Benjamin’s post refers to Hogan’s return to WWE in 2018, three years after being fired for his inflammatory remarks. During a backstage meeting, Hogan reportedly warned talent to be careful about what they say in case they were being recorded without their knowledge. This sparked fresh backlash against Hogan, as many critics argued that he didn’t truly regret his racist comments, but merely regretted getting caught.

WWE has since avoided featuring Hogan on television following the hostile reception he received during Raw’s debut on Netflix. While the Hulkster reportedly has plans to launch his own wrestling promotion, his days with the company he once dominated appear to be over for good.