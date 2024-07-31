Skye Blue Undergoes Surgery After AEW Collision Injury

Skye Blue will be out of action for the foreseeable future after the talented AEW and Ring of Honor performer underwent ankle surgery this week. On social media, Blue’s partner, Kyle Fletcher shared that Blue had gone under the knife and asked fans for their support.

send prayers & cat toys pic.twitter.com/odcFFFLz5m — Kyle Fletcher ?????????? (@kylefletcherpro) July 30, 2024

Blue faced Hikaru Shida during an episode of AEW Collision earlier this month but their match was stopped when Blue suffered an injury. This occurred when Shida hit a crossbody to Blue outside of the ring and Skye was seen in pain when she landed. The referee immediately called for medical attention and after a commercial break, it was decided that the match had to be called off.

- Advertisement -

Blue had to be carried to the back by medical officials as fans chanted her name in a show of respect. On Twitter, Tony Khan confirmed that she had suffered an ankle injury while Fletcher shared a photo of her recovery at home.

we got her home everyone, doctor Kyle on the clock



yeeeeeeeefreakinhaaaaaaaaaw pic.twitter.com/j91Nc1ybry — Kyle Fletcher ?????????? (@kylefletcherpro) July 21, 2024

We here at SE Scoops are sending our best to Skye Blue and wishing her a full and speedy recovery.