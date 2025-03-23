AEW’s Swerve Strickland Not Cleared to Compete at Chris Bey Benefit Show

AEW star Swerve Strickland appeared at Sunday’s Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) Benefit for Chris Bey from the Veil Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. Strickland was originally slated to face Kenny King was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Despite his inability to compete, Strickland expressed unwavering support for Bey, stating,

“When Chris Bey is ready and cleared to wrestle again, I’ll be waiting to wrestle him for his first match.”

Swerve Strickland says that when Chris Bey is ready and cleared to wrestle again he will be waiting to wrestle him for his first match ? pic.twitter.com/K8VRjT4jYa — ???? (@KXNGAO) March 24, 2025

The benefit show aims to support TNA wrestler Chris Bey, who suffered a severe neck injury during a TNA iMPACT taping in October 2024. Since the injury, Bey has been on a challenging road to recovery, sharing updates on his progress, including a video of himself walking again.

The event featured a lineup of prominent wrestlers from various major promotions. Alongside AEW’s Johnny TV and Brian Cage, TNA’s Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Ace Austin, Frankie Kazarian, and WWE’s Karrion Kross are scheduled to participate. This collective effort underscores the wrestling community’s solidarity in supporting one of their own during a challenging time.

FSW promoter Joe DeFalco has been instrumental in organizing the benefit show, actively collaborating with various wrestlers and securing donations. The event aims to raise funds for Bey through a GoFundMe campaign and local contributions, highlighting the community’s commitment to aiding Bey’s recovery journey.

The FSW Benefit for Chris Bey stands as a testament to the wrestling world’s unity and support, bringing together talent from different promotions to rally behind a fellow wrestler in need.