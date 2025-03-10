Swerve Strickland on Making History at Wembley: ‘My Name is Etched Forever’

Swerve Strickland isn’t just making waves in AEW—he’s making history. In his conversation on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Strickland reflected on the magnitude of his match against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: Wembley Stadium in 2023. The bout wasn’t just about competition—it was about legacy.

“I’m the first Black wrestler to ever main event Wembley Stadium,” Strickland said. “Only four people have done it—Adam Cole, MJF, Bryan Danielson, and myself. Before Jericho. Before Moxley. That’s history.”

The match carried heavy stakes, with Danielson’s career winding down and Strickland cementing himself as a top-tier star. On top of that, it was a battle between two Washington natives, both fighting to prove themselves on one of the biggest stages in wrestling history.

“You have Bryan’s career on the line, you have 50,000 people watching, and you have Tony Khan saying, ‘I believe in you enough to close the show,’” Strickland recalled.

As if the moment wasn’t big enough, Strickland also signed his AEW contract extension in a place of royalty—literally.

“I signed my new contract in the Queen’s box, where she used to watch soccer games,” he revealed. “Tony chose that room on purpose. It all just added up to something massive.”

With legends like Bun B and Westside Gunn rapping him to the ring, Strickland felt like everything in his career had led to this moment.

“That night, I didn’t feel pressure—I just knew who I was,” he said.

For Strickland, the Wembley main event wasn’t just another match. It was proof that his name, his legacy, and his impact on wrestling are here to stay.