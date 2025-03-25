Swerve Strickland: From WWE and Military Life to AEW Stardom

Swerve Strickland is one of the top stars in professional wrestling, but before he became a World Champion in All Elite Wrestling, Strickland lived through a whirlwind of experiences—from military service and young fatherhood to rising through WWE’s developmental system. In a revealing new interview with VladTV, Strickland opened up about his path through hardship, hustle, and reinvention.

Early Life: Military Childhood and Global Roots

Born in Tacoma, Washington, Swerve Strickland (real name: Stephon Strickland) spent much of his early life overseas. With both parents serving in the military, he was raised on U.S. Army bases in Frankfurt, Hanau, and Budigen, Germany, until the age of 8.

After returning to the United States, his family moved frequently—living in York, Pennsylvania and Richmond, Virginia. Though his parents eventually divorced, Strickland described his upbringing as supportive, structured through sports rather than strict rules.

“My dad wasn’t harsh, but when it came to competition? That’s where he turned it up,” Strickland said.

Military Service at 17: Lessons in Discipline and Survival

Just two weeks after graduating high school, Strickland enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where the reality of military life hit him fast.

“I was 17, learning how to shave, how to write a will. That stuff grows you up quick.”

He served during the Bush administration, a time when military enrollment was booming. The Army exposed him to diverse people, cultures, and responsibilities far beyond his age.

Teenage Fatherhood: Navigating Fear and Responsibility

While still in the military, Strickland became a father at just 18 years old—a life-changing moment he admits he didn’t handle well at first.

“I tried to act like it wasn’t real. I was scared.”

With help from his mother, he eventually took responsibility and began supporting his daughter. To make ends meet, he juggled military drill weekends and odd jobs—including working as a cemetery groundskeeper—all while starting his pro wrestling training in Richmond.

The WWE Chapter: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row

Strickland’s hard work on the independent wrestling scene eventually led to a contract with WWE in 2019, where he wrestled under the name Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

He trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and became a standout in NXT, known for his technical skill, charisma, and creativity. Eventually, he led the hip-hop-influenced faction Hit Row, a group that made waves in NXT before being called up to SmackDown.

Unfortunately, the group was released just weeks into their main roster run during a wave of WWE budget cuts.

“It was a pressure cooker. You either grow or get cooked,” Strickland has said about WWE’s developmental system.

Though short-lived, his WWE tenure helped sharpen his craft and broaden his audience—setting the stage for his AEW evolution.

AEW Ascension: A Star Reborn

In AEW, Swerve Strickland has finally found a platform where his full potential can shine. From high-stakes matches to creative freedom, he’s flourished as both a solo act and with his faction, Mogul Embassy.

He’s currently one of AEW’s top stars, known for his intensity, innovation, and swagger—carving out a lane that’s uniquely his own.

“This is a full-circle moment,” he told VladTV. “I used to watch [VladTV] on the road when I was grinding for $25 a match. Now I’m here telling my story.”

Final Thoughts: Grit, Growth, and Greatness

Swerve Strickland’s story is more than a typical wrestling journey—it’s about resilience. From Army bases and bunk beds, to raising a daughter and surviving WWE’s system, to now thriving in AEW, Strickland has proven he’s more than a wrestler—he’s a fighter in every sense of the word. And as he said himself: he’s just getting started.