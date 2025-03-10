Swerve Strickland’s Defining Moment in AEW: ‘Everyone Saw Me Differently After That Night’

Swerve Strickland credits one unforgettable moment for changing his entire trajectory in AEW—his brutal match against Hangman Page in Los Angeles.

During his recent interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Strickland reflected on how that night reshaped his career and proved he was willing to go further than anyone else.

“The good guy to a wrestling audience is always the guy that can keep getting up from getting beat down,” Strickland explained. “After the moment I stapled myself in the chest, everybody was like, ‘Okay, this is a different type of cat we’re dealing with.’”

The match, which took place in 2023, saw Strickland and Page take their rivalry to violent extremes. It wasn’t just about winning—it was about proving who could endure more. And for Strickland, that moment of self-inflicted pain became a turning point.

“That’s what got me to the world championship, that’s what got me the most lucrative deal in the industry,” he said.

Strickland also acknowledged how pivotal Los Angeles has been in his career. From his time in Lucha Underground to his AEW battles, the city has played a key role in his rise.

“All those moments literally stem from being in LA,” he said. “That’s where everybody turned and was like, ‘Oh, this is a different cat.’”

Strickland’s ability to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his intensity has made him one of AEW’s top stars. His career-defining moment proved he wasn’t just another wrestler—he was something more.