Swerve Strickland Explains How MJF Got So Good: He Wasn’t Afraid

Swerve Strickland believes MJF has nothing left to prove to anyone but the fact that he continues to work hard on his craft is a testament to his passion.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and he was specifically asked about the Salt of The Earth.

Revealing his first impression of the current American Champion, Strickland claimed that he instantly noticed the hunger the 28 year old had for getting better:

“All I remember about him was his hunger, he wasn’t afraid. That’s what set him apart–he didn’t have that fear of going wherever he needed to be to get better.”

He’ll Always Keep Working: Swerve Strickland

According to Swerve Strickland, MJF always wanted to be around great competition. He put himself around top talent since a very young age to test himself and that’s how he got good:

“I don’t think Max has anything left to prove, that’s how good he is. But he’ll never tell himself that or allow himself to believe that. He’ll always keep working.”

Swerve Strickland has a big challenge lined up for him at the upcoming All In PPV where he defends his championship against the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner Bryan Danielson in a title vs career match.

MJF on the other hand will be challenged by Will Ospreay at the show on August 25. The current champion originally beat Ospreay for the title then known as the International Championship on the July 17 episode of Dynamite.

He then replaced the belt with a new one, calling it the American Championship. He has since defended the championship in Mexico and UK.